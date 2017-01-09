Exhibition seeks to reframe perceptions of Valletta

Valletta: Another Landscape, an exhibition by Malta-based experimental photographer Ritty Tacsum (bottom), reframes the capital.

Have you noticed that every time you take a stroll through Valletta, the city takes on a new life depending on which street you take and from which angle you look up at the buildings lining its grid-like streets?

A touring exhibition which forms part of the Malta EU 2017 rEUnion cultural events calendar will provide you with yet another perspective of the city.

The 2017 Maltese Presidency of the European Council is a presidency of the ‘re’: reuniting, reconnecting and revitalising. Ritty Tacsum’s exhibition Valletta: Another Landscape will reframe.

Curated by Lisa Gwen Baldacchino, the exhibition reframes the pre-conceived images that we all possess of what a place and a country looks like.

The display will be at Dar Malta in Brussels between January 11 and February 7. It will then move to the Brussels Parliament, where it will remain from February 10 until March 31 before travelling to the Europa Info Point between May 24 and June 22.

According to Ms Tacsum, we are all told what to see and how to see it, through postcards, books and documentaries. We see the best aspects and facets, but we are rarely given an opportunity to experience the view of a person simply walking through the side streets and exploring the city of the people.

The exhibition attempts to present an alternative view – one in which the layers of history are literally superimposed in order to fabricate the passing of time pictorially and convey a sense of wanderlust, even within familiar cities, spaces and contexts.

Ms Tacsum is a Malta-based experimental photographer and multimedia artist with a predisposition for multi-layered stories and narratives. Her work taps into memory and makes abundant reference to context, time and place.

Architecture features prominently in her work, as do moody surreal settings often dominated by masked anamorphic or androgynous figures.

Read more at www.reunion.org.mt.