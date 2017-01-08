US official in Mexico shot in the chest, FBI offers reward for information

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

US authorities have released security video showing a suspect shooting at the car of an American consular official in Guadalajara, Mexico on Friday.

Mexican authorities have said the official is now in stable condition.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward of $20,000 for information that helps identify the shooter.

The video shows a man wearing a T-shirt waiting for a car to pull up to a security gate. As the car drove up, the man pulled out a gun and shot the person in the car.

Authorities also released video of the suspect walking down a hallway and around a white van, where his face was more clearly visual. Media reports said the shooting was outside a shopping mall.

Jalisco is one of the engines of the Mexican economy, but the state's southern border turned into a battleground between the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (JNG) and the Michoacan-based Knights Templar.

In May, 2015 JNG gunmen shot down an army helicopter in southwestern Jalisco, claiming the lives of six military personnel.