Vassallo Group employees dress down for charity

Ivan Briffa Farrugia, Janet Silvio, Natalie Briffa Farrugia, Michelle Muscat and Charlo Bonnici.

Over €6,000 were collected by Vassallo Group employees through various activities organised in aid of Pink October and the Breast Cancer Foundation.

Initiatives included a dress-down day across the group, a hot dog day by Vassallo Builders and Caremalta Head Office staff and the selling of Breast Cancer awareness pins by employees who work at Roseville, one of Caremalta’s homes.

The money collected was presented to the Prime Minister’s wife, Michelle Muscat, chairwoman of the Marigold Foundation, by Natalie Briffa Farrugia, CEO of Caremalta and group director. The presentation was held at Casa Apap Bologna in Mosta, the new respite home for people with disability, run by HILA, one of the newest companies within the group.

Mrs Briffa Farrugia spoke about the group’s efforts to raise awareness among its workforce on the need to take the necessary measures to prevent cancer and live a healthy lifestyle in general. This topic was in fact included in the first Healthy Lifestyles Week organised across the group late last year.

She said the group also supported employees going through a rough patch due to illness. This is done through the Arkati Foundation, an internal charity within the group.