Toys collected for children in need
The staff of AX Holdings and their families organised a toy collection to donate to several organisations and children.
“It’s a heart-warming experience to be able to help those in need, particularly knowing that your contribution is making a child happy for a little while,” said Julia Grech, assistant group marketing manager
Ten large boxes of toys were collected, including a bicycle, and given to The Rainbow and Fairyland Wards, both at Mater Dei Hospital, Kids in Development, Good Shepherd Home for Refugees and the Jesus of Nazareth Institute.
“It feels great to give something back to the community and help children in need. Our company considers this time of the year as an occasion to give what other children don’t have for Christmas and put a smile on their face,” said Romina Pace, HR manager, AX Hotels Sliema.
