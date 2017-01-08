Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Toys collected for children in need

Julia Grech, assistant marketing manager at AX Hotels, with Sarah Craig from the Rainbow Ward.

Julia Grech, assistant marketing manager at AX Hotels, with Sarah Craig from the Rainbow Ward.

Kids from the Good Shepherd Home for Refugees with Lesley-Nicholas Vassallo, marketing assistant at AX Hotels.Kids from the Good Shepherd Home for Refugees with Lesley-Nicholas Vassallo, marketing assistant at AX Hotels.

The staff of AX Holdings and their families organised a toy collection to donate to several organisations and children.

“It’s a heart-warming experience to be able to help those in need, particularly knowing that your contribution is making a child happy for a little while,” said Julia Grech, assistant group marketing manager

Ten large boxes of toys were collected, including a bicycle, and given to The Rainbow and Fairyland Wards, both at Mater Dei Hospital, Kids in Development, Good Shepherd Home for Refugees and the Jesus of Nazareth Institute.

“It feels great to give something back to the community and help children in need. Our company considers this time of the year as an occasion to give what other children don’t have for Christmas and put a smile on their face,” said Romina Pace, HR manager, AX Hotels Sliema.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Concert featuring Italian ensemble

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. Alice meets the Minions

  5. Tristan und Isolde – encore performance

  6. Party ushers in new year

  7. GO rings in New Year with donations...

  8. Palumbo spreads its Christmas spirit

  9. Vassallo Group employees dress down for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed