Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Thomas Smith Group raises €5,000 in aid of the MCCF

Thomas Smith managing director Joe Gerada presenting the money to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.Thomas Smith managing director Joe Gerada presenting the money to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca.

Thomas Smith Group raised €5,000 despite cancelling its annual Christmas charity swim due to bad weather.

“The swim would have been hazardous to swimmers,” managing director Joe Gerada, together with Liana Cachia, the group’s marketing and HR manager, said as they presented the money collected to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca at San Anton Palace, Attard.

The President thanked the group for its efforts and dedication. The sum, reached through public donations, was topped up by the group, also through its Staff Solidarity Fund.

Ever since its inception, the group has collected just over €102,000.

