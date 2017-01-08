The President’s engagements

7pm The President attends a celebration of the Russian Christmas by the Russian community in Malta at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

10am The President delivers a lecture to students from The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Boston, at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard.

Wednesday

8.30am The President receives Jean Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

4pm The President meets representatives from the community outreach offices of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, at San Anton Palace.

Thursday

3pm The President receives Mark Bonello, president of the Maltese Language Teachers Association of Victoria, on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

6.30pm The President attends ‘Il-Festa ta’ Ħbiberija’, organised by Floriana senior citizens in Floriana.

Sunday

4pm The President leaves Malta on an official visit to Brussels.