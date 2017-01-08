Sculptor donates to the MCCF
Sculptor Ġanni Pace, who recently celebrated Valletta’s 450th anniversary with a sculpture and terracotta exhibition, entitled Symphonic Dreams at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, presented 25 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of his works to President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund. The presentation, which took place at San Anton Palace in Attard, also included the percentage of the sale of his terracotta work, Olympia, at the auction of fine arts held at the Palace, also in aid of the MCCF.
