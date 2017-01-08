Mgr Charles Vella, Founder of the Cana Movement, Malta, Sliema, writes:

Only a few months ago Salvinu Muscat came to see me. As always he was full of life notwithstanding his venerable age. He lifted my spirits with his optimistic outlook, sense of humour, wit and the typical Bonżu tradition, which I knew since my youth.

I thanked Salvinu for all he did with me in the early 1960s when, with a team of gynaecologists and doctors, we opened, as pioneers, the first fertility, sterility and responsible parenthood clinic at the Blue Sisters Hospital, St Julian’s.

I remembered Archbishop Michael Gonzi chatting with Salvinu about his father. Salvinu loved life and he gave life to thousands of children at birth, including my two twin nieces.

In his talks to couples before marriage he was down to earth, full of life and he told them that every conceived child had the right to be born.

This was shared deeply by his convert wife Beryl, received in the Church by a priest colleague of mine. We spent many an evening discussing theology and Vatican Council II. She read many theological books, and with her charm, simplicity and depth she tried to share her knowledge with her Maltese Catholic friends, who were not as erudite as she was.

The love for life of Salvinu and Beryl made them form a happy family, part in Malta and abroad.

My deepest condolences to all the family.

The face of the Lord now is face to face with Salvinu and Beryl for the great life they lived and gave to others.