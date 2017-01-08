Pharmacies open today
9am-noon
Vilhena Pharmacy, 3, St Anne Street, Floriana (2124 4114);
National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);
Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020);
The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);
Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);
Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);
Mrabat Pharmacy, 5, Mrabat Street, Sliema (2131 3535);
St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442);
Rotunda Pharmacy, 7, Eucharistic Congress Road, Mosta (2141 1197);
Euro Chemist, Kurazza Street, Qawra (2158 1876);
Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
Cilia’s Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962);
Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);
St Andrew’s Pharmacy, 25, Dun Pawl Street, Luqa (2182 0795);
De Rohan Pharmacy 24, St Anthony Street, Żebbuġ (2146 4128);
Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261);
Palm Pharmacy, 2, Palm Street, Victoria, (2156 6170);
Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).
• The pharmacy at the airport is open from 7.30am till 10pm.
• For emergency dentist on Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.
• Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm. Patients must present their ID card.
• The mobile blood unit will be next to Mellieħa parish church, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.