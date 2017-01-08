Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Party ushers in new year

Seen here is a group of guests enjoying the evening.

Seen here is a group of guests enjoying the evening.

A party was held under a marquee at Ta’ Grabiel restaurant in Marsascala to usher in the new year. Entertainment was provided throughout the evening, while guests were served finger food and drinks from an open bar.

Horatius Caruana, Jessica Camilleri and George Camilleri.Horatius Caruana, Jessica Camilleri and George Camilleri.
Jurgen Camilleri, Stanley Mercieca, Nigel Mercieca, Daniel Licari and Oliver Camilleri.Jurgen Camilleri, Stanley Mercieca, Nigel Mercieca, Daniel Licari and Oliver Camilleri.
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Concert featuring Italian ensemble

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. Alice meets the Minions

  5. Tristan und Isolde – encore performance

  6. Party ushers in new year

  7. GO rings in New Year with donations...

  8. GSD contributes to MCCF’s L-Istrina

  9. Frank Salt ends another year with...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed