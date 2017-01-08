Palumbo spreads its Christmas spirit

Palumbo Group employees turned up for this year’s fundraising telethon L-Istrina with a donation of €10,000 on behalf of the group’s CEO Antonio Palumbo. Mr Palumbo expressed his hope that this contribution would make a positive difference to the lives of those in need.

Palumbo Malta Shipyard Ltd also collaborated with Cospicua local council to sponsor a children’s Christmas party for all the youngsters of the locality. The company took care of providing catering and drinks for this social activity, as well as goody bags for all.

Palumbo’s Christmas festivities ended with a big bash, which the company threw for all its staff at The Palace Hotel, Sliema, to thank them for their contribution and hard work throughout the year.