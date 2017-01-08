Making a difference
For the past 10 years the Plaza Shopping Centre has raised funds over the Christmas shopping season. This year the money went to children residing at the Ursuline Sisters home in Guardamangia.
The campaign had a positive response, with €3,300 being presented on December 28 by Gerald Frendo, a Plaza employee, to Sr Michaela on behalf of the Mother Superior at Angela House, in the presence of Plaza Centres plc CEO Lionel Lapira.
