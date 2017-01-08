Jesuit centre events during February

The Jesuit Centre for Ignatian Spirituality (CIS) is organising the following events next month:

■ Fr Josef Briffa SJ will lead a seminar for young adults entitled ‘Abraham, Isaac and Jacob: struggling with faith’ from the evening of February 3 to February 5 afternoon at Mount St Joseph Spirituality Centre, Mosta.

■ Fr Christopher Vella SJ and a lay team will lead an individually guided retreat open to all from the evening of February 9 to February 12 afternoon at Mount St Joseph Spirituality Centre.

■ Fr Paul Chetcuti SJ will lead a retreat for families from the evening of February 24 to the afternoon of February 26 at Manresa Retreat House, Victoria.

■ Fr Christopher Vella SJ will lead a seminar open to all entitled ‘Introduction to the Spirituality of St Ignatius’ from the evening of Friday 24 to February 26 afternoon at Mount St Joseph Spirituality Centre.

For enquiries and bookings call 2276 0000 or e-mail [email protected].