GSD contributes to MCCF’s L-Istrina

As part of its annual commitment towards one of Malta’s pillar fundraisers, GSD Marketing Ltd donated €28,000 to the Malta Community Chest Fund during L-Istrina marathon.

This donation was presented by GSD Marketing Ltd’s chief operating officer Maria Micallef, who was accompanied by general manager Brian Galea, HR manager Stephen Bonnici and other team members from the company.

The presentation took place on behalf of the directors, management and employees. GSDM Ltd is a leading beverage manufacturing company, producing and distributing a wide range of international brands. GSD Marketing Ltd forms part of the Mizzi organisation.

Ms Micallef said: “We firmly believe in the importance of social solidarity within our community and today’s donation is our contribution in supporting the MCCF in its aim to help philanthropic institutions and individuals with different needs.”