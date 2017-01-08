GO rings in New Year with donations worth thousands

GO’s chief commercial officer Kurt Camilleri (left) presenting the company’s contribution to L-Istrina.

The last week of 2016 was a busy time for GO and GO employees who contributed over €30,000 in donations towards a number of causes for the benefit of the community.

GO employees, led by Josephine Grima (second from right), presenting €5,000 to Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The company donated €5,000 to Id-Dar tal-Providenza on New Year’s Day from the GO Cares Employee Fund, €25,000 to L-Istrina on Boxing Day and offered the necessary communications infrastructure and technical support for the event.

Josephine Grima, senior manager, HR Operations, said: “At GO, we strive each day to make our community a better place with our commitment to help others, and the GO Cares Employee Fund is a shining example of this. It offers our employees a sense of benevolence and makes them feel they’re contributing something of value to society. Every volunteer experience makes us even more thankful for what we have.”

The fund supports several organisations and good causes on an ongoing basis. Employees contribute to the fund voluntarily by donating a small amount from their monthly salary, as well as through various fundraising activities held throughout the year. The fund is not only utilised to financially support worthy causes but a variety of onsite visits are organised for employees to physically lend a hand.