Frank Salt ends another year with stylish Christmas lunch

The winning Christmas Challenge team.

The carvery station.

“This has been a great year for Frank Salt Real Estate and we’re looking forward to breaking new records next year,” said group chairman Frank Salt during the annual Christmas staff lunch at Magazino at the Valletta Waterfront.

The venue was set up with elegant tables complementing the vaulted ceilings of this historical building. Island Caterers served a four-course lunch, including a carvery station.

The festive season is always a highlight on Frank Salt Real Estate’s calendar, as the annual Christmas lunch is one of the most memorable events of the year. This occasion is an opportunity for consultants across branches to get together, share a few good laughs with their colleagues in a relaxed environment and also get competitive with the annual Christmas Challenge.

Mr Salt and his sons, directors Douglas and Grahame, shared a few words and as is the tradition, the much-awaited awards ceremony presented by the COO, Darren De Domenico, followed. These prestigious awards were awarded to the top letting and sales consultants, including biggest sale and highest turnover on letting, recognising success throughout the year. New top-performing recruits who joined the company this year were also rewarded for their outstanding achievements.

Frank Salt.

The awards were followed by the Christmas Challenge, which this year consisted of each branch filming its own mannequin challenge. Competing videos were played in between courses with a vote taken at the end of the lunch. The Fgura and Cospicua branches took home the prestigious trophy from last year’s winners.

Mr De Domenico said: “We had a fantastic time and a warm, packed venue. Our team comprises over 150 employees and as we’re constantly growing, we are working to maintain consistency and a healthy rapport across the organisation. We are really one big family.”