Four new priests
Four seminarians will be ordained to the diaconate and the priesthood at a ceremony presided over by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at St John’s Co-cathedral, Valletta, today at 9.15am. The seminarians, who are currently in their fifth year of studies at the Archbishop’s Seminary, are Peter Ellul from St Paul’s Shipwreck parish, Valletta, Jean Gové from Our Lady of the Assumption parish, Mosta, Aayrton-Ray Muscat from St Lucy parish, Mtarfa, and Mathew Pulis from The Holy Family parish, Iklin.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.