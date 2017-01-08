Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Four new priests

Four seminarians will be ordained to the diaconate and the priesthood at a ceremony presided over by Archbishop Charles Scicluna at St John’s Co-cathedral, Valletta, today at 9.15am. The seminarians, who are currently in their fifth year of studies at the Archbishop’s Seminary, are Peter Ellul from St Paul’s Shipwreck parish, Valletta, Jean Gové from Our Lady of the Assumption parish, Mosta, Aayrton-Ray Muscat from St Lucy parish, Mtarfa, and Mathew Pulis from The Holy Family parish, Iklin.

