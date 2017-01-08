Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Christmas party a hit with children

About 700 children from the HSBC Malta family and their friends were hosted to a trip to Eden Superbowl to celebrate Christmas. The children spent time watching films, bowling and receiving gifts from Father Christmas.

