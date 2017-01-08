Charitable initiatives

More than €1,000 were raised by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) for charity during the Christmas festive season.

The ERA, with the support of Unite, the authority’s staff sports and social committee, promoted an initiative during which all gifts and hampers received by employees were donated to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi.

During its annual fundraising campaign held on January 1, the home used all the gifts and hampers donated by the ERA to organise various raffles to raise these funds.

A further €1,000 were raised during the ERA staff Christmas activity. These were donated to L-Istrina.