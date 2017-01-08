Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Casual Friday generosity by Banif

Banif’s Casual Fridays initiative continues to reap benefits for a growing number of beneficiaries, as the team’s generosity shines through once again with over €3,500 raised this year. On the last Friday of every month, Banif employees go to work in casual attire and donate a small amount to a different cause – often chosen by the employees themselves. Over the second half of this year, causes included the Funny Farm, Europa Donna, the Karl Vella Foundation, Fondazzjoni Nazareth and the Kilimanjaro Challenge. Casual Fridays continue to be popular because they help us get engaged and play an active role in choosing where our donations go,” said St Paul’s Bay branch manager Daniela DeMicoli. Seen here are Banif team members presenting the month’s contributions to the Kilimanjaro Challenge (far left) and to Europa Donna (left).

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Concert featuring Italian ensemble

  2. Announcements

  3. Pharmacies open tomorrow

  4. Alice meets the Minions

  5. Tristan und Isolde – encore performance

  6. Party ushers in new year

  7. GO rings in New Year with donations...

  8. Palumbo spreads its Christmas spirit

  9. Vassallo Group employees dress down for...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed