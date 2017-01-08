Casual Friday generosity by Banif

Banif’s Casual Fridays initiative continues to reap benefits for a growing number of beneficiaries, as the team’s generosity shines through once again with over €3,500 raised this year. On the last Friday of every month, Banif employees go to work in casual attire and donate a small amount to a different cause – often chosen by the employees themselves. Over the second half of this year, causes included the Funny Farm, Europa Donna, the Karl Vella Foundation, Fondazzjoni Nazareth and the Kilimanjaro Challenge. Casual Fridays continue to be popular because they help us get engaged and play an active role in choosing where our donations go,” said St Paul’s Bay branch manager Daniela DeMicoli. Seen here are Banif team members presenting the month’s contributions to the Kilimanjaro Challenge (far left) and to Europa Donna (left).