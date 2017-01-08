Announcements

The marriage is announced bet­ween ALEXANDER, son of Sylvia and Helmut Sobolla, and VERONICA, daughter of Anna and Anthony Stivala. The ceremony took place in Neubiberg, Germany, on December 16, 2016.

Obituaries

ATTARD. On January 5, at Gozo General Hospital, CHARLES, (ex-insurance surveyor) of Għarb, aged 81, husband of Violet Gauci, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Joseph Matthew and his wife Roberta, his daughter Dorothea and her husband Christopher, his grandchildren Yolanda Grace Attard, Charlie Joe Attard, Gian Roberto Attard and Matthias De­guara, other relatives and friends. Funeral details will be announced on Radju Marija 102.3 FM/107.8 FM at 8am and noon. Lord grant him eternal rest.

FENECH. On January 7, at Mater Dei Hospital, EMANUEL, aged 89, of Rabat, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Carmen, his children Fr Charles Fenech, OP, Mario Fenech Caruana and his wife Felicienne, Tonio and his fiancée Lucienne, his grandchildren Tiziana, Liliana and Valentina, his in-laws and their families, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hos­­pital tomorrow, Monday, January 9, at 2.30pm for St Dominic’s church, Rabat, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 3pm followed by interment at Santa Margherita ceme­tery, Rabat. No flowers by request but donations to Radju Maria will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors at home. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

MICALLEF. On January 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARIA STELLA, aged 82, passed peacefully away comforted by the rites of the Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her sisters and brother-in-law Esther and Saviour Falzon, Beatrice, widow of Francis Farrugia, and Lucy, widow of Emmanuel Vella, her nieces Elisa, Christine and Stephanie, their husbands Ian Borda, Jody Fiteni and fiancé Mat­thew Swain, and her beloved great-niece Emily Fiteni, other nephews, relatives and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow Monday, January 9, at 8am for Our Lady of Lourdes parish church, San Ġwann, where Mass praesente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VELLA. On January 5, PAULA, aged 89, widow of Mark Albert, passed peacefully away at her son’s home in the UK. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Mark and his partner Andrea, Ray and his wife Lucienne and her four grandchildren Francesca, James, Jonathan and Nicola, as well as well as relatives and friends. Her funeral will be held in Beckenham on January 25 and this will be followed by interment of her ashes in the family grave in Malta in due course. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CHALMERS. In fondest memory of our dear parents MARY and RONNIE who passed away on 19.1.2005 and 11.12.1989 respectively. Monica, Margaret, Marie Therese and Patricia and family.

dei Conti CHAPELLE – JEANNINE, née Dort, remembered with love, warmth and prayers, on the first year of her demise, by her children Babette, Mark and Cindy, M’Claire, her grandchildren Jennifer and Chris, Lavinia and Emmanuel, Jean-Marc, Sophie, and her great-grandchildren Max and Holly, her family in Paris, relatives and friends. We believe in God’s Kingdom and the everlasting life of the soul after death on earth.

GALEA – GIOVANNA. Cherished memories of a very dear mother, today the 21st anniversary of her demise. So sadly missed by her children Perry, Sr Dolores, David and Joe, and by Gaetano, widower of Rose Marie, and their families. Always in our thoughts and prayers. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant her eternal peace.

MERCIECA – VINCENT. Treasured and loving memories of a dear husband and father. Fondly remembered, today the 28th anniversary of his demise. Always in our hearts and prayers. Mona, Martin, Rachel and families.

SCIRIHA. Treasured memories of our beloved JOSEPH on the 13th anniversary of his death. Sadly missed by his wife Joan, his children Ivan and Michelle, in-laws and his grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TONNA – ĠUŻA. On the 39th anniversary of her meeting with the Risen Lord. A prayer is kindly solicited. Anna and Bernardette.