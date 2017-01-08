It’s about what concerns the people

It’s here. Malta will on Wednesday formally assume the rotating presidency of Council of the European Union. For the next six months we will bear responsibility for chairing meetings of the top EU decision-making body, the European Council, determine its agendas and facilitate dialogue. While we look forward to honouring our duty to Europe’s institutions and citizens, we will, throughout, remain acutely aware that our presidency comes at a testing time as the EU seeks to reassure citizens about its long-term relevance and sustainability.

There are undoubtedly challenges ahead: Europe is still striving to emerge from the tail end of the financial tidal wave that struck the globe in 2008, while it remains in the throes of unprecedented migration flows and is justifiably and deeply concerned about the horrendous attacks on security inflicted by terrorists who have no regard for human life.

Taken in isolation, these issues can be considered difficult problems. But when combined, they amount to a crisis on a level the continent has not seen since World War II, as extreme nationalism, protectionism and geo-political tensions once again come to the fore – challenging the very foundations of our European ideals. Yes, Europe can overcome. But it is going to take steely commitment and inspirational leadership.

Our presidency comes in the midst of what has been described as a “perfect storm”, a time of flux and change: the UK voted in a referendum last June to leave the Union, the US is about to install a new president, and crucial elections will be held this year in France, The Netherlands and Germany.

Yet while we remain entirely realistic and pragmatic about how much can be achieved in a rotating presidency of six months, we are determined to focus on matters that truly address the concerns, fears of European citizens and expectations.

Malta has set six priorities: migration, single market, security, social inclusion, Europe’s neighbourhood, the maritime industry and climate change – all these directly impact people’s lives.

Achieving these objectives is easier said than done. We must take great care to avoid unnecessary tension and suspicion in a forum of strong-minded leaders. Yet at the same time we must have the courage to review and reform whatever is not working and add new impetus to stagnant concepts and thinking.

We cannot allow Brexit to derail the EU’s pressing agenda

Let’s be realistic: a wholesale redesign of Europe is not on the cards. Nor should it be. The EU’s fundamental principles have successfully delivered peace, security and prosperity for over half a century. We have to admit that its citizens – due to a deficit in the decision-implementation process – are questioning whether it remains a positive and relevant force in their lives.

The primary objective of our presidency will be, therefore, to address the uncertainty, fear and inequality felt by a significant number of Europeans who believe that national responses to economic, security and migration issues are more effective than a collective European approach.

Europe has proved over the years that it is capable of embracing divergent views, and is now required to perform a delicate balancing act by being firm on one hand, without becoming intransigently rigid on the other. We want to foster an environment that enables a discussion to take place that will deliver real solutions to real problems.

On migration, an issue so close to home, we will continue to underline the need to implement the measures that Member States have pledged and agreed upon. The EU must treat this matter with the urgency and importance it deserves notwithstanding the difficulties and contrasting opinions among Member States.

We will also work towards taking concrete decisions to mitigate the EU’s security challenges in the face of a constant terrorism threat, while upholding the values – including the fundamental rights of humans irrespective of colour, nationality or creed – and the rule of law that underpin the EU’s existence.

The promotion of jobs and economic growth are also key priorities. We believe the Single Market is the Union’s greatest tool for economic recovery and will focus on legislation that will bring significant benefits to our economies, our businesses and our families. We will also promote gender equality and rights of minorities and vulnerable groups.

In the course of our presidency, the UK is likely to trigger the EU exit clause known as Article 50, which will pave the way for a new relationship between the UK and EU. This will be a new, and hopefully isolated, reality which Europe must face in an equitable yet business-like manner. We cannot allow Brexit to derail the EU’s pressing agenda.

European leaders will convene in Malta on February 3. The theme of reunion will be the underlying objective of the overarching priori­ties of a viable existence of the EU and aim to restore the trust of the citizens in the European Project. It will also set the scenario and map the way forward ahead of a significant meeting in Rome the following month that will mark the 60th anniversary of the EU’s birth; A chance to generate new momentum.

We firmly believe that what happens in the short term will ultimately shape and define Europe’s future. This will be an opportunity to prove to future European generations that Europe stood up well to the challenges. Let’s make it happen.

Louis Grech is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for EU Affairs and the Implementation of the Electoral Manifesto.