Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 10:59

Japanese take ice baths in New Year purification ritual

One hundred and one people in Japan gathered at a Tokyo shrine to wash themselves in an icy bath to purify their souls and wish for good health in the new year.

Dressed in traditional white clothes for the ceremony, the participants, including nine women, jogged around the shrine and did physical exercises to warm up their bodies.

They then joined in a group chant with media and audiences watching by the side, before entering the freezing water to do another round of chanting.

This annual Shinto ritual, in its 62nd year this time, was held under cloudy skies with temperature nearing two degree Celsius, which organizers said was one of the coldest day in the past decades.

The event is usually held within a shrine on the second Sunday every year, while this year it was held in a park near the shrine due to its reconstruction.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Norway to become first country to switch...

  2. Hides cocaine under belly fat

  3. Japanese take ice baths in New Year...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed