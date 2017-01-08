Salvu Mallia: ‘I’ll walk away from the PN if I am silenced’

File photo: Salvu Mallia is greeted by Simon Busuttil at a PN event.

Nationalist Party election candidate Salvu Mallia, known for his colourful approach to politics, has threatened to turn his back on the party if any attempts are made to silence him.

Mr Mallia, who openly supported Joseph Muscat during the last general election, formally joined the PN’s fold last October in disgust over the behaviour of the Prime Minister and some of his colleagues.

Since then, the former TV presenter’s strong language and liberal views have raised concerns within the PN about taking on such a firebrand.

In an interview with The Sunday Times of Malta, Mr Mallia today expresses his frustration at what he calls the PN’s meek approach in the face of government corruption.

He also proves himself to be at odds with the PN’s conservative side, believing that personal choices like euthanasia and abortion should not be regulated by governments.

A government’s job, he insists, is to provide a good education system in order to allow people to think and decide for themselves.

Mr Mallia slams the Labour government for failing to respect democratic principles and says the next election is the PN’s to win – but only if it plays its cards right and acts more forcefully.