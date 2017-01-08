Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 15:48

Mellieħa bypass closed because of crash

The Mellieħa bypass has been closed because of a collision between a van and a car.

The crash took place shortly after 3 pm.

Ambulance crews and members of the Civil Protection Department are on the scene to free at least one person trapped in the wreckage. 

