Malta newspapers review

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Magistrate Consuelo Scerri Herrera has been rejected for the position of judge by the committee that vets nominations submitted by the government.

Malta Today says Air Malta's proposed deal with Alitalia is dead, with Alitalia shareholder Etihad having rolled back plans for European expansion.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says an audit of minister Konrad Mizzi is to be released by the government on a date which coincides with a visit to Malta by a European Parliament delegation investigating the Panama Papers scandal.

Illum leads with comments by Home Affairs Minister Carmelo Abela that migrants are now coming on aircraft, dumping their documents on arrival and requesting asylum.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the government's revenue from fuel sales saying consumers are being robbed of 650,000 per month.

KullĦadd reports how Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said yesterday that former minister Jason Azzopardi had promised a 'compromise' with developer Zaren Vassallo over the transfer of land in Qormi, resulting in a loss of earnings of 7.7m for the government.

It-Torċa says seven countries are spying from Malta on the pretext of sending personnel here to monitor illegal migration.