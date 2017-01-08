Epiphany processions mark the end of Christmas
Processions featuring the Three Wise Men paying homage to Baby Jesus were held in various parishes in Malta and especially in Gozo this morning as the feast of the epiphany marked the end of the Christmas season.
Johannes-Georg Wagner took the pictures above in Qala and Xagħra.
