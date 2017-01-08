Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 12:48

Epiphany processions mark the end of Christmas

  • The Three Wise Men arrive in Qala.

    The Three Wise Men arrive in Qala.

  • Children welcome the Wise Men in Qala.

    Children welcome the Wise Men in Qala.

  • A crowd watches the Wise Men in Xaghra

    A crowd watches the Wise Men in Xaghra

Processions featuring the Three Wise Men paying homage to Baby Jesus were held in various parishes in Malta and especially in Gozo this morning as the feast of the epiphany marked the end of the Christmas season.

Johannes-Georg Wagner took the pictures above in Qala and Xagħra.

