Environmentalist fears souvenir shop plans could be the start for something else at Ħondoq Bay

Plans by a real estate company to convert an agricultural store into a souvenir shop at Ħondoq Bay have raised fresh concerns about the future of the small bay, which in recent years has never been far from the headlines.

Alan Deidun in his regular environment column in The Sunday Times of Malta writes today that although the bay has so far been spared the brunt of large-scale development (except for the old water distilling plant which still blights it), it still seems alluring enough for piecemeal development.

The agricultural store which is now the focus of attention was extended in 1994, contrary to the case officer’s recommendation.

Plans to convert it to a souvenir shop should, on their own, not be a cause to raise one’s eyebrows, he says, since the same footprint will be retained.

"What might potentially be cause for concern, however, is that the company behind the proposal – AAC Ltd – is fully owned by Ta’ Frenċ Estate Agents, and the ancillary works being proposed include timber paving around the souvenir shop and a rubble wall."

"Considering that certain notorious developments in these islands start with small rooms morphing into fully-fledged residences, my cynicism in this case is legitimate…"

Prof Deidun asked why a real estate company is interested in opening a souvenir shop in a somewhat remote part of Gozo, accessible only through a narrow road meandering round the coastline?

Would the souvenir shop increase demand for parking facilities on site, with this being met through more informal parking on the rocky coastline on site?

And what exactly is the purpose of the timber paving – outdoor catering perhaps? Prof Deidun asks.