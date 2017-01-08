Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 18:14

Elderly man dragged by horse, seriously injured

An 81-year-old man is in serious condition after he fell off his horse and was dragged in his field in Mosta this afternoon.

The police said the incident took place at about 2.15pm in the area known as Iż-Żokrija,.

 

