Elderly man dragged by horse, seriously injured
An 81-year-old man is in serious condition after he fell off his horse and was dragged in his field in Mosta this afternoon.
The police said the incident took place at about 2.15pm in the area known as Iż-Żokrija,.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.