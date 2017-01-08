Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 07:29

Photo of the week

Photo: NASA/UMass/D.Wang et al., IR: NASA/STScIPhoto: NASA/UMass/D.Wang et al., IR: NASA/STScI

The supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* is seen towards the centre of the photo of our Milky Way galaxy’s galactic core. Taken with NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory satellite the photo reveals a neighbourhood of young massive stars near this black hole. The image is a composite of both X-ray and infrared light, and helps in understanding how stars are produced in galaxies.

