Photo of the week
The supermassive black hole Sagittarius A* is seen towards the centre of the photo of our Milky Way galaxy’s galactic core. Taken with NASA’s Chandra X-ray observatory satellite the photo reveals a neighbourhood of young massive stars near this black hole. The image is a composite of both X-ray and infrared light, and helps in understanding how stars are produced in galaxies.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.