Works for the FTS

I refer to the article entitled ‘Canvasser made delivery of €9 million in cheques’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, December 11, 2016).

The article contained incorrect information about the works carried out by Tal-Magħtab Construction Limited for the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools.

The works mentioned in the article were not awarded to Tal-Magħtab Construction Limited by means of a direct order by the FTS but were carried out following a tendering process, namely the ‘Tender for the excavation of a site for the new primary school at St Paul’s Bay FTS15/16’.

Furthermore, payments received by Tal-Magħtab Construction Limited from FTS were always received in accordance with the established FTS procedures. This means that an invoice for the certified measured works is delivered to the FTS and payment in the form of a cheque is collected from the FTS by one of the directors on presentation of a fiscal receipt issued to FTS.