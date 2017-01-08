Tribute to Guido de Marco

I refer to the letter entitled ‘Malta’s EU presidency’ (The Sunday Times of Malta, January 1).

Although I agree with the overall thrust of the letter as well as the tribute paid to a number of people, I think it was unfair not to mention Guido de Marco who played an important role as Foreign Minister.

It was Prof. de Marco who presented Malta’s application to join the EU and it was he who was instrumental in successfully persuading the EU to reactivate Malta’s membership application which had been frozen by Alfred Sant.

Without de Marco’s insistence Malta would have missed the bus.