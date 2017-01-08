The wrong choice of morning-after pill brand

The Medicines Authority should have licensed a different brand of morning-after pill.

The two brands of morning-after pills which were considered to be licensed in Malta were Plan B and EllaOne.

Contrary to what was expected, however, the Medicines Authority licensed only EllaOne, the pill which a parliamentary committee had clearly stated “could prevent live embryos from being implanted in the womb or could even kill the embryo after implantation has taken place”.

Why did the authority license this pill and not the other pill which is less harmful? Who will challenge the Medicines Authority and ensure justice for our young embryos? We, as common citizens, are writing to appeal to those responsible to investigate if our embryo protection laws are being broken and to take action accordingly.