Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01 by

Suzanne Vella, Martha Fitz, Marisa Gatt, Żabbar

The wrong choice of morning-after pill brand

The Medicines Authority should have licensed a different brand of morning-after pill.

The Medicines Authority should have licensed a different brand of morning-after pill.

The two brands of morning-after pills which were considered to be licensed in Malta were Plan B and EllaOne.

Contrary to what was expected, however, the Medicines Authority licensed only EllaOne, the pill which a parliamentary committee had clearly stated “could prevent live embryos from being implanted in the womb or could even kill the embryo after implantation has taken place”.

Why did the authority license this pill and not the other pill which is less harmful? Who will challenge the Medicines Authority and ensure justice for our young embryos? We, as common citizens, are writing to appeal to those responsible to investigate if our embryo protection laws are being broken and to take action accordingly.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Forget Alitalia

  2. Caring society

  3. Government plans

  4. Office of the Speaker

  5. Works for the FTS

  6. A matter of law

  7. The wrong choice of morning-after pill brand

  8. Tribute to Guido de Marco

  9. Farewell to the legendary Wolf

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed