Shame on us

Among the numerous highlights of 2016 in Malta there are two pieces of legislation that should make us ashamed of ourselves. These are the ‘Vilification of Religions’ and ‘Pornography’.

For most of us in Malta, the Catholic religion is most dear. But other religions, be they Islam, Hinduism or any other denomination, are also very dear to those who practise them. So, how can we ever justify having religions ridiculed, insulted and offended without being subject to criminal offence?

Pornography, on the other hand, degrades human dignity and destroys the innocence of children. Not only, but it could leave permanent psychological effects on them too.

Indeed, our Archbishop was most correct in saying recently that we need to turn to God and ask forgiveness for our Maltese legislators.