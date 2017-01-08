Shame on us
Among the numerous highlights of 2016 in Malta there are two pieces of legislation that should make us ashamed of ourselves. These are the ‘Vilification of Religions’ and ‘Pornography’.
For most of us in Malta, the Catholic religion is most dear. But other religions, be they Islam, Hinduism or any other denomination, are also very dear to those who practise them. So, how can we ever justify having religions ridiculed, insulted and offended without being subject to criminal offence?
Pornography, on the other hand, degrades human dignity and destroys the innocence of children. Not only, but it could leave permanent psychological effects on them too.
Indeed, our Archbishop was most correct in saying recently that we need to turn to God and ask forgiveness for our Maltese legislators.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.