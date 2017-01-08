Farewell to the legendary Wolf

Whenever a kickboxer competes, he has to undergo mandatory pre-event medical tests. As the local kickboxing doctor, I first met Reuben Azzopardi, known as ‘The Wolf’ many years ago through his dedicated martial arts instructor, Noel Mercieca. I had the privilege to get to know this unassuming, polite but nevertheless determined sportsman ever since.

Reuben was remarkable in many ways. He was disciplined and always played by the rules. An inspiration in his own right, he led by example and proved that the ethos behind martial arts is about restraint and self-discipline.

Reuben’s sportsmanship was unrivalled. He always accepted the judges’ verdict, even when this was not in his favour. His vast repertoire of achievements, however, speaks for itself. ‘The Wolf’ never complained. Whether he was training or competing, he always focused on the task at hand. He would never give up in the face of adversity. He truly made martial arts proud and we are very grateful for this.

Whenever he won (and he won many titles, both at national and international levels), he would gladly lift his little daughter up in the ring as though to say that he won for her. Reuben had many plans for the future, including promoting this often misperceived sport to the reputable level which it deserves. He succeeded in this and won the admiration of many.

Reuben delivered outside the ring as well. He was a compassionate father and husband. His pleasant demeanour and smile were infectious. He never expressed disdain whenever he was chosen for his anti-doping tests and always delivered his medical questionnaire and tests in time. Needless to say, he was always in top form. For him, no challenge was an impossible challenge.

It is therefore with this in mind and with a heavy heart that we all bid farewell to this amiable gentleman. The indefatigable wolf will be sorely missed as we struggle to understand why such an outstanding and talented young man has left us so unexpectedly and tragically. Kickboxing in Malta will never be the same again.

However, we are sure that his palpable legacy and vibrant spirit will live on during the many future local and international competitions. My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. Farewell dear wolf; we will miss you but never forget you in the ring.