Beautiful Nuremberg

Stalls selling handmade figures, typical of Christmas, in the market square in Nuremberg, Germany. Photo: Salvador Aznar/Shutterstock.com

I recently visited the Christmas market in Nuremberg, which is the largest in Germany. I didn’t know much about Nuremberg, only that it was heavily bombed in the war and that the famous war crimes trial was held there.

First impressions are important, and on arriving at the airport, it took us only 45 minutes by tram to arrive at our hotel, and this was only 100 metres away from the old city. Then it was straight to the tourist information office to show me what interesting things one can experience in Nuremberg, apart from sausages, gingerbread and mulled wine.

The famous artist Albrecht Durer was born in Nuremberg and this brought to my mind the unique collection of copper engravings at St Paul’s Cathedral museum in Mdina. Nuremberg was the seat of the Holy Roman Empire and one can find many works of art and places of interest throughout the old part of the city.

On the morning of our first day in the city we were greeted by music coming from a grand organ as we entered St Lawrence’s Church. And it was not only here, but in every church that we visited, whether in the morning or in the afternoon.