A look at sugar

Cauliflower, garlic and onions are all recommended.

We know that sugar causes many health problems in the body. However, the latest evidence suggests that Alzheimer’s disease is, effectively, ‘diabetes of the brain’. Some researchers claim the two illnesses are so similar that Alzheimer’s should really be called ‘type 3 diabetes’. This may explain why a staggering 70 per cent of people suffering from type 2 diabetes go on to develop Alzheimer’s, compared to only 10 per cent of the non-diabetic population, who go on to develop a debilitating brain disorder.

True Alzheimer’s disease is caused by plaques (of beta-amyloid) and tangles that develop in the brain. Spherical clumps that float among neurons, plaques that prevent the transmission of messages from one nerve cell to another, while tangles choke neurons to death from the inside. Vascular dementia, on the other hand, results from a problem with blood supply to the brain.

After reviewing all the evidence showing a connection between Alzheimer’s and type 2 diabetes, two pathologists from Brown Medical School and Rhode Island Hospital, US, demonstrated that insulin levels are reduced in the frontal cortex, hippocampus and hypothalamus; all areas of the brain affected by Alzheimer’s. Whereas the cerebellum, which is not affected by Alzheimer’s, did not show the same low insulin levels.

A staggering 70 per cent of people suffering from type 2 diabetes go on to develop Alzheimer’s

The research suggests that it may be possible to both prevent and slow the progression of both type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s by using the same tools. As the causes behind both are effectively the same: too much sugar in the diet. So, today, I want to concentrate on sugar and how to remove it from your diet.

If you find the idea of slowly eating less sugar difficult, you may prefer a more radical approach. In fact, some people find it easier to cut out all sugar by going on a ‘sugar detox’. If you want to make a radical change to your health and wellbeing, this is a great way to kickstart your body’s healing.

It involves eliminating all added sugars, artificial sweeteners, fruit and starches for five days. It is an opportunity to rethink the way you eat, it is also a chance to recalibrate your metabolism and to reprogramme your taste buds to appreciate a variety of flavours in your food rather than just sweetness.

If this is continued, many people notice very distinct results in gaining control over their sugar addictions. Sleep will almost invariably improve, as will stress levels, as your blood sugar and hormone levels start to fall into balance. The skin can look clearer and brighter, your face may lose any puffiness and the eyes become clearer. These all depend on the amount of sugar you have in your present diet. Not everyone is taking in the same volume.

Inside, your body will be heaving a sigh of relief, as it is finally able to reduce inflammation and allow hormones to revert to a better balance. In addition, besides all this, your brain will thank you.

The sugar detox

Foods to eat:

Green vegetables: green is really the favourite colour on this sugar detox, so load the eating plan with all types of green vegetables – cabbage, kale, broccoli, courgettes, marrow, lettuce rocket, green peppers, mangetout, beans, seaweed, peas, broad beans and sugar snap peas.

White vegetables: cauliflower, garlic, onions, leeks, celery, asparagus and fennel.

Purple vegetables: aubergine, purple sprouted broccoli and red cabbage.

Good quality proteins: fish, organic eggs, seafood, nuts, seeds, beans and tofu.

Avocados.

Seeds and nuts (all types): including nut butters and nut milks (note, without added sugars or sweeteners).

Quinoa: this cooks up like rice, but it is actually a seed not a grain, as well as being a complete protein.

Buckwheat: also a seed, the flour can be used too.

Sprouted seeds and pulses, miso and coconut.

Herbal teas: peppermint, but no fruit teas.

Herbs and spices, olives and capers, cider vinegar, olive oil and flaxseed oil.

Foods to avoid:

Starchy vegetables: carrots, parsnips, sweet potatoes and potatoes. These are higher in carbohydrates (natural sugars) than the non-starchy vegetables listed above.

Dairy products: most contain lactose (milk sugar).

Fruit: If you must have fruit on the sugar detox, then opt for berries as they have the least amount of sugar, while tomatoes and mushrooms will add variety to savoury food.

Remember this is not a detox for weight loss, it is for the reduction of sugar in your diet.

Understanding the sugar additives to foods can be very confusing. Many alternatives to sugar called ‘natural’, are anything but natural. Wherever possible, rely on the natural sweetness of foods, rather than on sugar or artificial sweeteners. Carrots, raisins, beetroot, dates and figs, as well as bananas, are all natural sweeteners.

If you would like to read more about adapting your lifestyle to take more natural sugars, the following book is an interesting read: Natural Alternatives to Sugar by Dr Marilyn Glenville (Lifestyles Press, 2016).

[email protected]