Upcoming events

■ The Nativity Village, Betleħem f’Għajnsielem, will be open today from 2 to 8pm. The triumphal entry of the Three Wise Men in the village to pay homage to Baby Jesus takes place at about 3.30pm.

■ In another occasion, the Three Wise Men will make a triumphal entry at Qala parish square today at 9.30am, following a public mani­festation of worship. They will also make a triumphal entry on horseback in Victory Square, Xagħra, today at 10.30am.

■ A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department today from 8am to 1pm.

■ Dar Karmni Grima in Għarb is hosting an exhibition of sacred art, entitled Caro Factum Est, featuring works by Nathanael Theuma. After completing a theology course in Padua, Theuma continued studying at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Verona. The exhibition is open today from 9am to 12.30pm.

■ Pete’s Dragon (U) will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

■ Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will hold an hour of adoration on Thursday from 9 to 10am at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria. Holy rosary will be recited at 8.45am. Everyone is invited.

■ The installation of Mgr Trevor Sultana as Archpriest of Għarb parish takes place on Saturday. A cortège will accompany the new archpriest from the parish centre to the parish church at 4.15pm, accompanied by the Visitation and Precursor bands. At 5pm, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech will preside over a Pontifical High Mass.

■ The Gozo Philatelic Society is holding its annual general meeting at Il-Ħaġar Museum in St George’s Square, Victoria, on Saturday at 4.30pm. The activity includes distribution of prizes, sponsored mainly by Maltapost, and certificates to all participants in November’s annual exhibition. There will also be the inauguration of a new display in the GPS showcase at level 1 of the museum.

