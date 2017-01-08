New Year’s greetings
Gozo Vicar General Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri welcomed members of the clergy and representatives of various lay organisations at the Gozo Curia for New Year’s greetings last Sunday on behalf of Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, who was indisposed. Mgr Camilleri thanked them for their work on behalf of the Church during the past year and urged them to continue with their commitment during 2017.
