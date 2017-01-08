Gozitans qualify as Maltese proofreaders

Forty-five students, eight of whom are Gozitans, were recently awarded the University’s Certificate of Proofreading in Maltese and the Proofreading Warrant from the National Council for the Maltese Language after completing a one-year course.

The Gozitan proofreaders attended the second course held at the Gozo Campus. In all, 395 proofreaders have completed this part-time course since it started in 2006. The next course will start in February at the Msida Campus and at the Gozo Campus in Xewkija if there is a sufficient number of qualified applicants. Online applications for both courses are being received until Friday.

Further information can be obtained from www.um.edu.mt/arts/malti/avvizi/cqp or via e-mail [email protected].