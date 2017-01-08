Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Crib international congress

A group of 45 crib enthusiasts from the Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju Għawdex – Malta and the Għajnsielem, Nadur and Xagħra sections recently attended the 20th Un.Foe.Prae International Congress held in Bergamo, Italy. Besides participating in various seminars, the group had the opportunity to visit several exhibitions by crib masters from around Italy.

