Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Commemorative plaques

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Gozo Minister Anton Refalo recently inaugurated two commemorative plaques in honour of Can. Michelangelo Garroni, first Gozo Librarian, and Mgr Giuseppa Farrugia, second librarian, under whose office the public library at Vajringa Street, Victoria, was built according to his design. Dr Refalo (left) and assistant librarian George Cassar outlined the history of the public library under these two distinguished personalities.

