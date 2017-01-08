Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 00:01

Choir’s concert

Photo: Charles Spiteri

Photo: Charles Spiteri

The Animae Gospel Choir performed a Christmas concert at the parish of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary in Xagħra in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund. The concert, organised by Xagħra council, included Gospel classics, worship songs and carols, including the choir’s version of Ninni La Tibkix Iżjed.

