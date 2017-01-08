Birkirkara too strong for Pembroke

BIRKIRKARA 2

Dimitrov 7; Herrera 17

PEMBROKE ATHLETA 0

Although Pembroke sprang a surprise in the reverse fixture, it was too much to expect another shock result from them against the same Birkirkara.

With Nigerian striker Ugochukwo Akuta, Macedonian wing-back Asani Djeljilj and Italian defender Andrea Scozzese suspended, the Athleta just had no weapons in midfield and in front to make a contest out of the clash which went sliding out of their way from the outset.

In fact, the clock marked seven minutes of play when Dimitrov evaded the attentions of the Pembroke defenders to direct a flying header into the net from Gareth Sciberras’s perfect cross.

On 17 minutes, the Bulgarian nippy midfielder turned provider, served Herrera who beat the offside trap, drifted inside before dispatching a low shot past Matthew Calleja Cremona. A typical goal!

New Birkirkara goalkeeper Henry Bonello had a quiet afternoon between the goal posts with Pembroke offering very little going forward.

Predrag Jovic could have put his team further ahead just before half-time when he ran into the box to meet Dimitrov’s perfect cross but his header was blocked into corner.

Amidst Birkirkara’s outright supremacy, Falzon was presented with a good chance to cut the deficit but his rising shot on 70 minutes was well blocked by Bonello.

On the other side, an exquisite piece of work by Vito Plut set up the ball for the darting Matteo Desira Buttigieg but Calleja Cremona impeded the striker beneath the goalmouth.

Birkirkara were in a position to control proceedings and Dimitrov spared Pembroke further misery at death when he shot over the bar with goal at his mercy.