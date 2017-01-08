Vittoriosa maintain promotion charge

Vittoriosa Stars scored three second half goals to overcome Rabat. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Rabat Ajax 2

Vittoriosa Stars 5

Vittoriosa Stars completed their first round commitments with a comfortable victory against Rabat Ajax to maintain their promotion push.

The Stars are now sharing fourth spot with Senglea Athletic and Mqabba on 22 points, six behind leaders Naxxar.

Vittoriosa took just seven minutes to forge ahead.

Obinna Obiefule darted into the box but was floored by Dylan Falzon. The referee pointed to the spot and the Nigerian picked himself up to convert the resultant penalty.

On 21 minutes, Vittoriosa doubled their lead when Ryan Previ hit a fierce drive that flew into the net.

But Rabat quickly reopened the issue from another free-kick, Ryan Micallef hitting the target with a firm drive.

Late in the first half, Vittoriosa almost added a third but first Previ’s volley finished wide and then Petar Mrvic saw his header coming off the post.

Rabat looked a more determined side and on 56 minutes they restored parity when Chris Vella bundled the ball home following a corner.

But the Stars soon regained the advantage on the hour. From a corner action, Obiefule was the quickest to react to hammer the ball into the roof of the net.

Rabat pushed more men forward in search of an equaliser but it was the Stars who struck on 70 minutes when in a quick break Leighton Grech scored with a low drive.

Seven minutes from time Rabat were unlucky when an Adam Smeir effort graced the crossbar.

It was Vittoriosa who had the final say on 87 minutes. Substitute Ema-nuel Mbong scored with a grounder.

Rabat Ajax: A. Zammit, J. Caruana, S. Gauci, A. Smeir, D. Falzon, G. Bugeja, D. Borg, R. Micallef, C. Vella (W. Borg), A. Azzopardi, Z. Tanti.

Vittoriosa Stars: J. Mercieca, C. Spiteri (S. Agius), D. Pisani, P. Mrvic (D. Sammut), R. Previ, L. Grech, A. Galea, O. Obiefule (E. Mbong), D. Fava, A. Farrugia, C.G. Mallia.

Referee: Sandro Spiteri.

Best Player: Obinna Obiefule (Vittoriosa Stars).