Sporting briefs

Robben: Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben admits he is likely to stay with the Bundesliga champions for another season, but the Dutchman is leaving his options open after that. The 32-year-old said a move to China or USA could be on the cards. “My family comes first, but the life experience, living elsewhere - in the USA, in China – might come. But maybe not. Maybe I’ll go back home (to the Netherlands). I do not rule out anything.”

Taarabt: Former QPR striker Adel Taarabt is set to move to Genoa. The 27-year-old is currently at Benfica, but has failed to make a senior appearance for the club. “I missed Italy and now I feel well physically even though it’s been a year and a half since I played (first-team football),” said Taarabt. “I want to repay Genoa for believing in me.”

Northampton: Northampton manager Rob Page has apologised for saying his team’s 5-0 defeat at Bristol Rovers was like “men against girls”. The Cobblers slumped to an eighth defeat in their last 10 League One matches, with Ellis Harrison scoring a first-half hat-trick as he netted four goals for the Pirates. Afterwards Page locked his squad in the away dressing room for more than 45 minutes. When he spoke to the media, Page admitted his choice of words was “unacceptable”.

Zaza: West Ham loanee Simone Zaza is on the verge of joining Valencia, AS reported . The Italy international has disappointed at West Ham this term and he is set to cut his stay at the London Stadium short in order to try his luck in Spain. Valencia have reached an agreement with Zaza’s parent club Juventus and need only to finalise a few details with the player himself.

Lansbury: Aston Villa are still waiting to discover if their bid for Henri Lansbury will be accepted. A £3 million offer for the Forest captain remains on the table as Steve Bruce looks to revamp his squad. Midfielder Lansbury is out of contract in the summer and was not included in Forest’s squad to face Wigan yesterday.