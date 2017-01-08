Advert
Sunday, January 8, 2017, 09:11

Real thrash Granada to equal unbeaten record

Real Madrid equalled a Spanish record of 39 games unbeaten in all competitions by crushing struggling Granada 5-0 yesterday to go four points clear at the top of La Liga.

Spain midfielder Isco set Real on their way to an easy victory by latching on to a pass from Karim Benzema and squeezing the ball underneath Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa in the 12th minute.

Benzema tapped in the second goal in the 20th minute after Ochoa failed to hold a shot from the lively Luka Modric and top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo struck his 11th league goal of the season .

Isco turned in a low cross from Modric to stretch Real’s lead in the 31st minute and defensive midfielder Casemiro scored his first goal of the season by stabbing in a free-kick from James Rodriguez in the 58th.

Primera Liga

Played yesterday
Real Madrid vs Granada - 5-0
Eibar vs A. Madrid - 0-2
Las Palmas vs S. Gijon - 1-0
R. Sociedad vs Sevilla - 0-4

Today
A. Bilbao vs Alaves - 12.00
R. Betis vs Leganes - 16.15
Celta Vigo vs Malaga - 18.30
Villarreal vs Barcelona - 20.45

Tomorrow
Osasuna vs Valencia - 20.45

Leading standings: R. Madrid 40;  Sevilla 36; Barcelona 34; A. Madrid 31; Villarreal, R. Sociedad 29; A. Bilbao 26; Las Palmas 24.

