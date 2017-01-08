Marsa beat Żebbuġ

Żebbuġ Rangers 1

Marsa 2

A Luis Andrade Da Lima Melo goal six minutes from time enabled Marsa to overcome Żebbuġ Rangers and move away from the relegation zone.

Marsa should have taken the lead on 14 minutes when Sakurai dashed into the area and with only goalkeeper Julian Azzopardi to beat he fired wide.

Żebbuġ responded on 16 minutes with Tomislav Trebovac’s cross-shot that flew across the face of goal but found no takers.

On 20 minutes Mauricio Britto brought the best out of Marsa goalkeeper Mifsud.­

Marsa took the lead on 22 minutes. Steve Meilaq picked Gilbert Martin with a measured pass, and the Marsa striker slotted the ball home from close in.

But that turned out to be Martin’s final contribution as he picked up an injury and was replaced on the half-hour.

The woodwork denied Żebbuġ an equaliser as Dario Tabone’s drive came off the upright.

But Żebbuġ did level matters on 49 minutes when Borda’s header was somehow kept out by Mifsud and from the rebound Trebovac tapped home.

Marsa scored what proved to be the winning goal on 84 minutes when from a Gary Sultana free-kick, Da Melo Lima headed home.

Żebbuġ Rangers: J. Azzopardi, C. Gauci, M. Rodrigues Britto, T. Trebovac, R. Bajada, A. Micallef, D. Tabone (A. Curmi), I. Meli, O. Rababah (J.P. Formosa), K. Zammit, M. Borda.

Marsa: L. Mifsud, A. Sicali, M. Busuttil, B. Essiel, G. Sultana, J. Farrugia, L. De Melo Lima, K. Sakurai, L. Micallef, S. Meilaq (M. Gauci), G. Martin (J. Theuma) (C. Briffa).

Referee: Matthew Degabriele.

Best Player: Leighton Mifsud (Marsa).