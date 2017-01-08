Football news

Nordin Amrabat has been replaced in the Moroccan squad for the African Nations Cup finals by Omar El Kaddouri, the Morocco Football Federation confirmed yesterday.

The Watford winger limped off in the second half of last Sunday’s 4-1 home loss to Tottenham and, after medical examinations, was ruled out of the tournament in Gabon, which starts thisweek­.

The 26-year-old Belgian-born El Kaddouri has won 22 caps for Morocco, having first made his debut in 2013.

Wenger regrets Wilshere loan

Arsene Wenger admits he could do with having Jack Wilshere at Arsenal as he is left short of midfield options.

Wilshere was allowed to leave the Gunners on a season-long loan move to Bournemouth in a bid to prove his fitness and earn a new contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Asked if he regretted allowing Wilshere to leave, Wenger said: “Yes, I could use him now.

“But if he had not played until now, he would not be ready to play now. What looks unfair at some moments in the season is that you know at some stage you could need the player.”

Rhodes could leave Boro – Karanka

Middlesbrough head coach Aitor Karanka has admitted that striker Jordan Rhodes could leave this month following the arrival of £6m signing Rudy Gestede.

However, the Spaniard insists the 26-year-old Scotland international, who joined Boro in a £9million switch from Blackburn 12 months ago, will only go at the right price.

Asked if Rhodes and other players could leave Karanka replied: “Yes, if the right offers arrive and the players want to leave.

“I have said always that I am here to help everybody who wants to leave always when we receive the right offer because it is the market and to buy players, we need to sell.”

Stones thrilled to get off the mark

John Stones revelled in Manchester City’s performance at both ends of the pitch after the 5-0 FA Cup demolition of West Ham.

The England defender grabbed his first City goal with a late header to add to Yaya Toure’s penalty, a Havard Nordtveit own-goal and strikes from David Silva and Sergio Aguero

“It’s been a long time coming to be honest,” he said. “I should have scored a few in previous games and it’s nice to get one in a special cup. I thought we moved the ball well and that got us the chances.

“We changed our system a bit, playing as a diamond with the front three.

“The overall display was really good. And to get a clean sheet for us defenders, which we haven’t had too many, we’re thrilled.”

Roma eyeing Feghouli swoop

Roma are eyeing up a move for West Ham’s Sofiane Feghouli, coach Luciano Spalletti told reporters yesterday.

The Giallorossi are looking to bring a lateral midfielder following the departure of Juan Iturbe to Torino and Mohammed Salah’s involvement in the African Cup with Egypt this month.

“The focus is shifting towards Feghouli, that is true. You’re writing it anyway, so there’s no point disguising the fact. The other options have cooled rather,” Spalletti said.

“He is someone who will come to replace (Juan Manuel) Iturbe, as Torino have really reinforced their squad with him.”

Sevilla’s Nasri faces four-year ban

Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri could be banned for up to four years by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) if found guilty of breaching its rules.

Nasri, on a season-long loan at Sevilla, is being investigated by the Spanish Agency for Health Protection in Sport (AEPSAD).

He will have to explain the intravenous drip treatment he is said to have received at a Los Angeles clinic amid concerns he may have violated anti-doping rules.

AEPSAD, which handles doping issues, said last month: “AEPSAD has initiated the appropriate steps to clarify what treatment was received by Samir Nasri.”

According to the Drip Doctors clinic, Nasri received its “Immunity IV Drip.”

Injured Lamela recovering in Rome

Erik Lamela is frustrated at being Tottenham’s only injured player and has returned to former club Roma to undergo treatment, manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

Lamela is struggling to shake off a troublesome hip problem and has not played for Spurs since their 2-1 EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool on October 25.

“He went to Italy now. They need to change a little about the atmosphere, he has strong links in Rome,” Pochettino said.

“Not only do we believe it’s important to change a bit his mind, if not he asks to finish his recovery time there. The club believe it was right that situation.

“We hope that after that period he will come again and be available to start training.”