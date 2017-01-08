Barzagli wants Juve to regain momentum

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain shrugs off the challenge of Gabriel Paletta, of Milan.

Defender Andrea Barzagli is confident Juventus can pick up where they left off in Serie A as they host Bologna this weekend looking to extend their three-match winning run in the league.

The defending champions suffered a penalties defeat to Milan in the Italian Super Cup final in their last match before the winter break and are hoping to bounce back as they return to league action on Sunday.

Barzagli, who was an unused substitute against Milan last time out, returns to the starting line-up following a shoulder injury and is hoping to banish thoughts of that loss as Juve look to build on their lead at the top of the table.

The 35-year-old Italy international told www.juventus.com: “My shoulder has mended up quickly and I’m in good shape now, but the most important thing was to make a full recovery.

“In football you’re always looking forwards, which is what we’re doing, even if there remains a sour taste after missing out on the opportunity to win silverware.

“I’m not of the opinion that defeats are ever a good thing and it’s important never to fall into the bad habit of losing. We need to remember that Juventus must always be aiming for victory.”

Barzagli remains confident Juve will be ready to take on 15th-placed Bologna after a fortnight off.

He added: “The first game back after the holidays is never easy both from a physical standpoint, as you’ve stopped training for a week, but the main challenge is mental, regaining full focus and recapturing that winning mentality that’s part and parcel of playing for this club.

“We’ve worked very hard this week in Vinovo and prepared in the best possible way for taking on Bologna today.

“We’re well aware that Bologna are a tough side to play against. We’ve done our homework on them and we’ll need to be on our toes.”

New signing Tomas Rincon is eyeing his debut for the Bianconeri after completing a three-and-a-half-year deal from Genoa earlier this week, while goalkeeper Neto is set to start with Gianluigi Buffon unlikely to be even named in the matchday squad having only just returned to training following a bout of flu.

Tonelli winner

Lorenzo Tonelli and Manolo Gabbiadini struck late on to help Napoli overcome ten-man Sampdoria 2-1 at the Stadio San Paolo last night.

The win lifted Napoli level on points with second-placed Roma on 38 points and four adrift of leaders Juventus.

Despite creating the better chances in the first half Napoli still found themselves behind on the half hour when Elseid Hysaj inadvertently deviated Patrik Schick’s cross into his own net.

Napoli’s hopes were boosted on the hour when Sampdoria’s Matias Silvestre was shown a red card for a second bookable offence.

Here, the Azzurri piled up the pressure and equalised 12 minutes from time when Gabbiadini, who had just replaced Jorginho, connected to Jose Callejon’s cross and stab the ball home.

Napoli revved up the pressure and when it looked like Samp would hold for a point the hosts struck.

Lorenzo Tonelli was at the end of Ivan Strinic’s cross to blast the ball into the net for a dramatic win.

Serie A

Played yesterday

Empoli 1

Maccarone 78;

Palermo 0

HT: 0-0. Att: 9,500.

Napoli 2

Gabbiadini 78; Tonelli 90;

Sampdoria 1

Hysaj 30og;

HT: 0-1. Att: 35,000.

Red card: Silvestre (S) 61.

Today – 15.00

Chievo vs Atalanta

Genoa vs Roma

Juventus vs Bologna - 20.45

Lazio vs Crotone

Milan vs Cagliari - 18.00

Pescara vs Fiorentina - pp

Sassuolo vs Torino

Udinese vs Inter - 12.30

Next fixtures

Tuesday: Coppa Italia, Last 16 – 21.00 Napoli vs Spezia.

Wednesday: Coppa Italia, Last 16 – 17.30 Fiorentina vs Chievo; 20.45 Juventus vs Atalanta.

Thursday: Coppa Italia, Last 16 – 21.00 Milan vs Torino.

Saturday: Serie A – 18.00 Crotone vs Bologna; 20.45 Inter vs Chievo.

Sunday: Serie A – 12.30 Cagliari vs Genoa. 15.00 Lazio vs Atalanta; Napoli vs Pescara; Sampdoria vs Empoli; Sassuolo vs Palermo; Udinese. 20.45 Fiorentina vs Juventus.

Top scorers

14 goals: Icardi (Inter).

13 goals: Dzeko (Roma), Belotti (Torino).

11 goals: Mertens (Napoli).

10 goals: Higuain (Juventus).